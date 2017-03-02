JustAsh
Rihanna Gears Up For Her Next Sneaker Collab

30 mins ago

justash
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

The 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian Award recipient is about to drop some more hear with Puma. So will you be copping?

“Silky bows are featured on both of the upcoming footwear pieces which include a running sneaker and a pair of slides, which come in pink and army green.

Like the previous Rihanna x PUMA collabs, including the popular PUMA Creepers, we expect plenty more colorways to be revealed as the release date nears

According to PUMA’s website, the slides are part of a Spring pre-release which will arrive on March 9th at 10am EST. ” – HNHH

 

