Rihanna Gears Up For Her Next Sneaker Collab

The 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian Award recipient is about to drop some more hear with Puma. So will you be copping?

“Silky bows are featured on both of the upcoming footwear pieces which include a running sneaker and a pair of slides, which come in pink and army green.

Like the previous Rihanna x PUMA collabs, including the popular PUMA Creepers, we expect plenty more colorways to be revealed as the release date nears

According to PUMA’s website, the slides are part of a Spring pre-release which will arrive on March 9th at 10am EST. ” – HNHH

My SS17 collection is almost here!! Get the #FENTYXPUMA 1st round of shoes on March 9!! See you soon, paRih 👟👠🗼 #timwalker A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:17am PST

