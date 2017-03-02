Rihanna Gears Up For Her Next Sneaker Collab

The 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian Award recipient is about to drop some more hear with Puma. So will you be copping?
“Silky bows are featured on both of the upcoming footwear pieces which include a running sneaker and a pair of slides, which come in pink and army green.
Like the previous Rihanna x PUMA collabs, including the popular PUMA Creepers, we expect plenty more colorways to be revealed as the release date nears
According to PUMA’s website, the slides are part of a Spring pre-release which will arrive on March 9th at 10am EST. ” – HNHH
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours