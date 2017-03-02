T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce

Photo by

9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


T.I. and Tiny have been doing their own separate thing since Tiny filed for divorce back in December.Neither one of the stars publicly spoke out about what the actual issues are in their marriage, but judging by the latest information regarding their divorce, they may not be proceeding with the split after all. TMZ reports that a hearing in the divorce was scheduled for Wednesday morning in Georgia, but the matter was taken off calendar when the court discovered that T.I. had never been served with divorce papers. Oddly enough, the pair have been see together on multiple times since Tiny filed on December 7. Tip even admitted they spent Valentine’s Day together this year.

It looks as though Tiny is not really about that divorce life as much as she thought she was. Reports also say that the couple will continue filming their reality show, T.I. & Tiny: Family Hustle, which has been green-lit for season six. However, sources say this season will focus on the estranged couple’s efforts to co-parent in the aftermath of Tiny filing for divorce.

The parents of seven have a history of being up one day and down the next. Let’s hope things are only up from here!

Future, Ciara, T.I. & Tiny Go On A Double Date In Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

6 photos Launch gallery

Future, Ciara, T.I. & Tiny Go On A Double Date In Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Future, Ciara, T.I. & Tiny Go On A Double Date In Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

Future, Ciara, T.I. & Tiny Go On A Double Date In Beverly Hills (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 18 hours ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 21 hours ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 22 hours ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 day ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 day ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 2 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 2 days ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 3 days ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 3 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 3 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 3 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 4 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 4 days ago
Photos