Black Tony Tries To Baptize Himself Live On The Air [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony recently gave himself over to the Lord. He called up Rickey Smiley today to tell him that he was about to baptize himself, and Rickey offered to lend him a hand. So as Rickey and Juicy sang to Black Tony, he prepared to baptize himself. But when the moment came, he couldn’t quite go through with it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Black Tony Is Using His Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets A Call About Black Tony’s Rent [EXCLUSIVE]