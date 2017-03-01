The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Tries To Baptize Himself Live On The Air [EXCLUSIVE]

11 hours ago

Black Tony recently gave himself over to the Lord. He called up Rickey Smiley today to tell him that he was about to baptize himself, and Rickey offered to lend him a hand. So as Rickey and Juicy sang to Black Tony, he prepared to baptize himself. But when the moment came, he couldn’t quite go through with it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

