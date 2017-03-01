Black Tony Tries To Baptize Himself Live On The Air [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony recently gave himself over to the Lord. He called up Rickey Smiley today to tell him that he was about to baptize himself, and Rickey offered to lend him a hand. So as Rickey and Juicy sang to Black Tony, he prepared to baptize himself. But when the moment came, he couldn’t quite go through with it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: How Black Tony Is Using His Faith [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets A Call About Black Tony’s Rent [EXCLUSIVE]
31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/18/-2/24)
31 photos Launch gallery
31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (2/18/-2/24)
1. LaShontaeSource:Instagram 1 of 31
2. AshantiSource:Instagram 2 of 31
3. NellySource:Instagram 3 of 31
4. Taraji P. HensonSource:Instagram 4 of 31
5. Gabrielle UnionSource:Instagram 5 of 31
6. Amber P RileySource:Instagram 6 of 31
7. Amber RoseSource:Instagram 7 of 31
8. 50 CentSource:Instagram 8 of 31
9. Lance GrossSource:Instagram 9 of 31
10. Erica CampbellSource:Instagram 10 of 31
11. Jamie FoxxSource:Instagram 11 of 31
12. TamiaSource:Instagram 12 of 31
13. Shemar MooreSource:Instagram 13 of 31
14. Shamari FearsSource:Instagram 14 of 31
15. Vanessa SimmonsSource:Instagram 15 of 31
16. Angela SimmonsSource:Instagram 16 of 31
17. Bow WowSource:Instagram 17 of 31
18. Tamera Mowry HousleySource:Instagram 18 of 31
19. Brian WhiteSource:Instagram 19 of 31
20. NasSource:Instagram 20 of 31
21. Pooch HallSource:Instagram 21 of 31
22. Zoe KravitzSource:Instagram 22 of 31
23. Blac ChynaSource:Instagram 23 of 31
24. BeyonceSource:Instagram 24 of 31
25. TygaSource:Instagram 25 of 31
26. Kim Kardashian WestSource:Instagram 26 of 31
27. Kym WhitleySource:Instagram 27 of 31
28. LeBron JamesSource:Instagram 28 of 31
29. Janelle MonaeSource:Instagram 29 of 31
30. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Instagram 30 of 31
31. Nia LongSource:Instagram 31 of 31
comments – Add Yours