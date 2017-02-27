Illegal Voting Discovered in Ohio!

Photo by

Music
Home > Music

Illegal Voting Discovered in Ohio!

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Welp it looks like President Trump was right about one thing, illegal voters have been discovered in Ohio.  Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted found out through an investigation that not only were 385 people illegally registered to vote and 82 of them actually voted at least one time.  Obviously not enough to prove that President Trump the popular vote though.


According to the State of Ohio Website,

  • Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has identified
    • 821 non-U.S. Citizens on the state’s voter rolls including 291 in 2013, 145 in 2015 and 385 today.
    • 126 non-U.S. Citizens who have cast at least one ballot in an Ohio election including 17 in 2013, 27 in 2015 and 82today.
  • Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has:
    • Removed over 541,000 deceased Ohioans from the voter rolls
    • Resolved 1.6 million duplicate registrations.
    • Contacted over 1.65 million Ohioans who are eligible but unregistered to encourage them to register to vote.
    • Launched an online change of address system to make keeping your voter registration up-to-date more convenient. 462,000 voters have used this system.
    • Launched an online voter registration system in January 2017.

Illegally registered voters will be notified and asked to cancel their registration.  They will have 30 days to do so, if not state and federal law enforcement officials will be notified.



Famous Ohioans

25 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans


Source

illegal voting , Ohio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 4 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 18 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 18 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 21 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 22 hours ago
Twitter Saw Halle Berry’s Wig At The Oscars…
 23 hours ago
This Year’s Oscars Red Carpet Might Be The…
 23 hours ago
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Mainaj On The First 48 (Video)
 1 day ago
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
Future Speak’s On The Release Of His HNDRXX…
 2 days ago
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 3 days ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 3 days ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 5 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 5 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 6 days ago
Photos