2 Chainz Fires 5 Managers After Restaurant Fails Health Inspection

13 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
ATLANTA, GA – 2 Chainz took immediate action after his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas failed its first health inspection since opening in December. According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper fired five “rookie managers” upon hearing the news that the eatery scored a dismal 59 out of 100 on the test.

The report cited improper food storage, a mold-like substance in the ice machine and undercooked chicken as just a few of the many factors that gave Escobar a far-from-satisfactory score.

2 Chainz already hired new managers, all with at least five years of restaurant experience.

The restaurant is getting another inspection at the beginning of March and the owners are committed to a quick turnaround.

Finish this story [here]

Photos