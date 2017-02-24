News
Watch: Suspected Killer Of Dismembered Teenager Rashawn Brazell Goes Ballistic In Court

He was murdered in 2005.

14 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Many across New York remember the brutal killing of Rashawn Brazell back in 2005. The aspiring web designer vanished on Valentines Day only to have parts of his body found across the city later on.

Authorities have now identified Kwauhuru Govan as the suspected killer.

He was already in custody for the cold-case murder of another Brooklyn teenager, and refused to be fingerprinted and arraigned for the Brazell case. More than a dozen court officers had to bring Govan to court after he would not leave his cell.

Govan had a bruise on his right eye and could be heard screaming in court “Is this what America has come to? Is this what President Trump will allow?” Watch some of Govan’s court video below:


Investigator suspect Govan to be a serial killer and he is being investigated for two other unsolved murder cases. Govan has a history of arrests in Brooklyn for robbery, assault, burglary and weapons possession that stretches from 1996 to 2010.

 

Kwauhuru Govan , Rashawn Brazell

comments
