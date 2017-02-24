News
Home > News

Passenger Attacked By Subway Dancers In East New York

A common routine turns violent.

8 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Train

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty


Most New York commuters are familiar with the many performers on the subway trains. Whether it be musicians or the acrobatic dancers, everyone endures the shows for better or for worse.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when a 40-year-old man was beaten by a group of four break dancers according to Daily News. The dancers, who were in their 20s, asked A train passengers to make room for their performance on Wednesday. When the victim refused, it escalated to an argument and the dancers allegedly punched the victim several times in the face before fleeing at the Euclid Ave. station.

Subway dancers have been known to elicit condemnation from authorities like former New York Police Commissioner Bill Bratton, despite a burgeoning culture among the youth. Many believe the acts to be dangerous considering the tight spaces of the train. The performances have even inspired signs against it, which you have probably spotted on various trains if you ride the subway.

Currently, there are no updates on whether the four assailants have been apprehended.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Sinead O’Connor Apologizes To Arsenio Hall For Prince…
 14 hours ago
Simone Biles Set To Compete On ‘Dancing With…
 14 hours ago
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 2 days ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 2 days ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 3 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 5 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 1 week ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 1 week ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Photos