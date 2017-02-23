Fabolous Drops $40K To Fix His Teeth

It’s been a long time in the making, as hinted on 2001’s “Right Now & Later On” record, but Fabolous’ famous chipped tooth is no longer his signature look. As TMZ reports, the Brooklyn rapper spent nearly $40K to get his teeth fixed recently as a birthday treat to himself.

Apparently, Fab got all the work done before New York Fashion Week, where he got a set of 10 new veneers on his top grill. He got the work done with NY dentist Mojgan Fajiram, who charges $4k per veneer, so the math adds up to a light $40K.

