9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Fabolous Drops $40K To Fix His Teeth

13 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Greenhouse Tuesday - August 2, 2011

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Fabolous’ signature chipped tooth is no longer.

It’s been a long time in the making, as hinted on 2001’s “Right Now & Later On” record, but Fabolous’ famous chipped tooth is no longer his signature look. As TMZ reports, the Brooklyn rapper spent nearly $40K to get his teeth fixed recently as a birthday treat to himself.

Apparently, Fab got all the work done before New York Fashion Week, where he got a set of 10 new veneers on his top grill. He got the work done with NY dentist Mojgan Fajiram, who charges $4k per veneer, so the math adds up to a light $40K.

Finish this story [here]

 

Fabolous Drops $40K To Fix His Teeth

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ESPN’s Sage Steele Says The Worst Racism She’s…
 19 hours ago
Rihanna’s 30th Top 10 Puts Her Just Ahead…
 24 hours ago
Ed Hartwell Admits He’s The Father Of Keshia…
 2 days ago
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 6 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 6 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 1 week ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 1 week ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 1 week ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 week ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 week ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 1 week ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
Photos