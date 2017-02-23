2 Chainz’s Restaurant Flunks Health Inspection Miserably

Via |

ATLANTA, GA – 2 Chainz’s Atlanta eatery, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, has failed its first health inspection since its December 2016 grand opening. The Georgia Department of Public Health gave the establishment a grade of “U” or 59 out of 100 points after a nearly two-hour inspection February 17. The report cited raw seafood next to utensils, black and red mold-like substance inside the ice machine and a lack of soap or paper towels by the hand-washing sink —putting customers at risk for illness.

That was apparently just the tip of the iceberg. The inspection described the garbage area as heavily soiled with food debris and noted that juice was sitting on the ground and expired milk was on the shelves, according to 11 News in Atlanta.

