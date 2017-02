Hey girl hey ▶️ #JoJo gave #KekePalmer a lap dance at her show last night. pic.twitter.com/h4142L9g0h — B. Scott (@lovebscott) February 22, 2017

Singer JoJo wowed the sold-out crowd at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on Tuesday (Feb. 21) during a stop on her “Mad Love Tour” with a surprise form the audience on stage… Keke Palmer?!

In an recent interview with Wendy Williams, Keke opened up about her bisexuality and sexual fluidity. Check the full interview below.

