9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Did Big Sean Get Smacked By A Fan At A Signing?

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

There were reports going around that Big Sean got smacked in the face by a fan while doing an in store signing session in New York City after a video surfaced of the guy being taken down by security.

Sean spoke out via Twitter to let everyone know that it didn’t go down exactly like that. Peep the tweets from Big Sean below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 day ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 4 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 4 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 5 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 6 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 6 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 6 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 7 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 7 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 7 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 7 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 week ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 1 week ago
Photos