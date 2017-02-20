Did Big Sean Get Smacked By A Fan At A Signing?

There were reports going around that Big Sean got smacked in the face by a fan while doing an in store signing session in New York City after a video surfaced of the guy being taken down by security.

Sean spoke out via Twitter to let everyone know that it didn’t go down exactly like that. Peep the tweets from Big Sean below.

Look I never comment on this type of shit but they can’t do me dirty and say a fan smacked me or no shit like that. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

some guy waited in line in the cold since 10am, bought my CD, when I signed his CD n shook his hand he TRIED to hit me off guard — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

the dude was released from a mental hospital last week, has a long record of mental illness n was off his meds. Very serious issues — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

He claimed he had wrote songs for Michael Jackson, Jay Z n was wit Birdman etc. I’m hoping he’s getting the proper treatment he needs. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I wanted to keep the signing going but the store shut it down. Sorry it got ruined for the rest of the real fans — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

I got the #1 Album in the country currently and am grateful for every listener who got love for me. Everyday a dream come true #IDecided. — Sean Don (@BigSean) February 18, 2017

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: