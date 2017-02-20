Donald Glover To Play Simba In Live-Action ‘Lion King’

Your favorite rapper/actor/comedian is taking on a legendary role, Simba.

Disney’s next live-action movie will be many’s childhood favorite, The Lion King. Disney has tapped Jungle Book director Jon Favreau to take charge of their next masterpiece.

On Friday, Favreau took to his Twitter to announce two castings for the movie. Voicing the lead role of Simba is ‘Atlanta’ star, Donald Glover. And to voice the father of the young cub is the only man we’ve ever known to do it, James Earl Jones.

Disney has officially announced the castings with a press release, so get ready to hear Jones reprise the role he made famous and Glover take on one that we all love.

