Drake and Meek Mill will never be friends

Well you have it folks, Drake and Meek Mills will never be cool. Heres the scoop

Drake opened up for DJ Semtex like he was Barbara Walters last night (Feb. 18), giving quite possibly the best interview of his career, as he shed light on the Quentin Miller controversy, Kanye West issues and more. But it was his brutal honesty about his beef with Meek Mill that caught many listeners.

“That whole situation, it was what it was,” said Drizzy about his issues with the Dreamchasers MC, about 34 minutes into the chat. “You can interview Meek and you can ask him if he thinks it was worth it. I bet he’ll tell you no.”

Read More: Drake Says Meek Mill Is Not Someone He Ever Wants to Be Friends With – XXL | http://www.xxlmag.com/news/2017/02/drake-meek-mill-not-friends/?trackback=tsmclip

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: