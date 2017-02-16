Trump Picks First Hispanic Leader To Join Cabinet

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that R. Alexander Acosta is his new nominee to head the Department of Labor, reports NBC News.

If confirmed, Acosta, a Florida law school dean and former assistant attorney general for civil rights, would be the first Hispanic in Trump’s cabinet. He would also be the second person of color on the cabinet, joining Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, who is expected to be confirmed later this month.

The Acosta announcement comes almost a day after Trump’s first nominee, Andy Puzder, the head of CKE Restaurants, which owns Hardee’s and Carl’s, withdrew his name from consideration after a firestorm of controversy over “his opposition to raising the minimum wage, previous controversial comments and the racy ads for his company’s fast-food chains. Multiple Republican senators also pulled their support,” writes the television news station.

SOURCE: NBC News

