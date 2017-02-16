Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#HurtBae: Social Media Erupts After Girlfriend Confronts Cheating Ex

The viral video shows the heartbreaking moment when a woman confronts her ex about his infidelity.

58 mins ago

Krystal Franklin, Black America Web
Leave a comment

What happens when two exes confront each other about cheating? The Scene explores the situation in a six minute video where a woman named Kourtney was cheated on multiple times. In a cringing, girl-what-are-you-doing kind of feeling, the two discussed what went wrong.

Watch the emotional exchange below.

Of course the controversial exchange made Black Twitter explode:

MORE SEX & LOVE

Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

10 Times Black Love Inspired Us This Year

INSTADAILY: Celebs Express Their Love On Valentine’s Day

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 19 hours ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 1 day ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 1 day ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 2 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 2 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 2 days ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 3 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 3 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 3 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 3 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 3 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 5 days ago
Photos