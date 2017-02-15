Ways To Keep The Spice In Your Long Lasting Relationships

Many people who are in long lasting relationship feel comfortable, relaxed, and overly secure, but you want to always remember to keep some type of spontaneous excitement in your relationship to remind your partner exactly why they fell in love with you in the first place.
Here are some ways to keep the spice in your life
- Break a sweat
- Set up your room for romance
- Add sex to your to-do list
- Use a Lube
- Eat a heart -healthy diet
- Go for a hike together
- Check your medicine cabinet
Check your medicine cabinet seems a tad ironic, but sometimes your medicine can mess with your libido. If that’s the case you might want to check with your doctor about making a change.
