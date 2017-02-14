So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Bronner Bros Hair Show Celebrates Historic Milestone

19 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

The largest African-American hair show, which is held in Atlanta, Georgia’s World Congress Center is celebrating a 70-year milestone. The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show has been in motion for 70 years, celebrating trends and creations of African-American hair and beauty.

#bronnerbros #2017 booth 1126 😘 #booksigning

A post shared by RAZOR CHIC (@razorchicofatlanta) on

It all started in the 1930’s when African American wealth was prominent in the Auburn Avenue area of Atlanta. A man by the name of Dr. Nathaniel Bronner relocated to the city after experiencing harassment from the KKK (they burned down his home twice when he was living in Kelly, GA). To make money, he started delivering newspapers while studying business at Morehouse College and hanging out at his sister’s salon. Pretty soon, he started selling hair products from his sister’s salon along with the newspapers during his route. He then realized the hair products were selling more than the actual newspapers and decided to enroll in the beauty college of Sarah Spencer Washington, who was one of the many black women launching hair care empires during that time. Dr. Bronner graduated as the only man in his class in 1939 and in 1947, founded the company and show along with his brother, Arthur.

@richforever and @bobbyvshow are at the @therichhaircare booth 701!

A post shared by Bronner Bros (@bronnerbros) on

The show has had a significant presence in African-American history over the years, featuring speakers such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and more recently stylists for Oprah, Tyra Banks and Michelle Obama. The current director, Dr. Bronner’s son James, says men have always led the company but says that may change in the future. “I’m the show director now, but I plan to turn it over to my daughter one day and she will be a female face for that show and the company.”

Congratulations to The Bronner Bros. for 70 years of beautiful success! Check out Mizani’s hair presentation below:

@mizaniusa's presentation was amazing! #bronnerbros #BBWinter17 #70yearsBB

A post shared by Bronner Bros (@bronnerbros) on

DON’T MISS:

HAIRspiration: 11 Unique Styles Featured At The Bronner Brothers Hair Show

Are Your Hair Products Doing More Harm Than Good?

Ray J And Princess Love Debuted Their Hair Products Line

Beauty & Hair YouTubers/Bloggers You Should Follow In 2017

9 photos Launch gallery

Beauty & Hair YouTubers/Bloggers You Should Follow In 2017

Continue reading Beauty & Hair YouTubers/Bloggers You Should Follow In 2017

Beauty & Hair YouTubers/Bloggers You Should Follow In 2017

black hair products , black hair styles , Bronner Brothers , Bronner Brothers International Hair Show , hairshow

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 17 hours ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 18 hours ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 21 hours ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 21 hours ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 day ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 2 days ago
Will Solange Boycott The Grammys From Now On?
 2 days ago
Celeb Reactions To Adele Dedicating Her Grammy’s Speech…
 2 days ago
David And Tamela Mann Set For TV One…
 2 days ago
Octavia Spencer Tapped For ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut March 4
 2 days ago
Teddy And Tina Campbell Are Launching A Marriage…
 4 days ago
The Intense, Full Trailer For ‘Underground’ Season Two…
 5 days ago
Bravo Reportedly Wants NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak…
 6 days ago
Kerry Washington To Embrace The Dark Side In…
 6 days ago
Photos