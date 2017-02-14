SharifDKingLive Pressa Ft Tory Lanez – “Oh My” (Video)

Tory Lanez connects with bubbling Toronto artist Pressa to create the official video for “Oh My”. Pressa recently released “Novacane,” and now following with visual for “OH My” which looks to be the lead single for the forthcoming project titled Press Machine. Watch the “Oh My” video filled with foreign cars and luxurious woman to align with the lifestyle.

