SharifDKingLive Pressa Ft Tory Lanez – “Oh My” (Video)

Tory Lanez connects with bubbling Toronto artist Pressa to create the official video for “Oh My”. Pressa recently released “Novacane,” and now following with visual for “OH My” which looks to be the lead single for the forthcoming project titled Press Machine. Watch the “Oh My” video filled with foreign cars and luxurious woman to align with the lifestyle.
All The Stars On The Red Carpet At The Grammy Awards
19 photos Launch gallery
All The Stars On The Red Carpet At The Grammy Awards
1. 2 Chainz1 of 19
2. Desiigner2 of 19
3. Anderson.Paak3 of 19
4. Tinashe4 of 19
5. Katy Perry5 of 19
6. Laverne Cox6 of 19
7. Paris Jackson7 of 19
8. Nick Jonas8 of 19
9. Chrissy Teigen9 of 19
10. Jennifer Lopez10 of 19
11. French Montana11 of 19
12. Demi Lovato12 of 19
13. Lady Gaga13 of 19
14. Chance the Rapper14 of 19
15. John Legend15 of 19
16. Taraji P. Henson16 of 19
17. Jason Derulo17 of 19
18. Solange Knowles18 of 19
19. Rihanna19 of 19
