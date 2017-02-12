Music
Radio One Grammy Lounge: Chance The Rapper Talks About His Amazing 2016 & Beyond

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment


Chance The Rapper may be the biggest star in Rap right now. His Album “Coloring Book” along with the Single “No Problems” featuring 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne were nominated for Grammys along and along with his work on the Kanye West Album “The Life Of Pablo,” Chano has 7 nominations under his belt. Not bad for an independent artist who don’t sell his projects!

Chance sits down with Colby Colb to talk about his amazing run in 2016 and whats next.

Photos