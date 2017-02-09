Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer

We absolutely cannot wait to see this!

9 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Netflix has easily become home to some of the best programming in all of TV, streaming or otherwise. Which is why fans of the 2014 indie hit film Dear White People were so excited when it was announced last year that it would be turned into a Netflix original series. Well now that season one has been filmed, all that’s left to do is anticipate when the comedic satire series premieres…and the official date has just been announced.

With a cast that includes Logan Laurice (VH1’s Hit The Floor) as the central character Samantha White who creates the campus radio show “Dear White People,” Brandon P. Bell, reprising his original character from the film, as Troy Fairbanks and Nia Long as Neika Hobbs, an African American studies professor at the fictional, predominately white Winchester University where the series is set, Dear White People has all the makings of a runaway hit series for Netlix.

Shadow and Act has all the latest details surrounding the series, including the premiere date and what audiences can expect to see when they tune in to this timely series that is mirroring many of the issues the country is facing right now. Netflix has set an April 28, 2017 premiere for Dear White People, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Based on the 2014 film, the Netflix series follows a similar narrative, which is based on director Justin Simien’s own experiences at a predominately white university. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in so-called ‘post-racial’ America, while weaving a universal story of forging one’s unique path in the world.

You can check out the first teaser trailer for Dear White People BELOW:


 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925397/these-black-celebs-defending-black-women-will-make-your-day/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925473/rihanna-harpers-bazaar-march-2017/

celebrity news , Dear White People TV Series , Entertainment News , netflix , netflix shows , TV news

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer
 9 hours ago
10 photos
10 Quotes From NAACP Image Award Nominee Laverne…
 16 hours ago
10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala…
 17 hours ago
Michael Jackson Was In Massive Debt Before His Death
 17 hours ago
50 Cent’s Son Speaks Out About Dissing His Father
 18 hours ago
Tyga Gets Sued And Served Again
 19 hours ago
Beyoncé Gets Hit With A Major Lawsuit
 20 hours ago
Trey Songz To Star In VH1 Dating Web…
 1 day ago
Scottie Pippen And Estranged Wife Larsa Have Reportedly Reconciled
 1 day ago
Is Soulja Boy Going To Be A Father?
 2 days ago
T.I. Speaks Out About His Rumored ‘Side Chick’
 2 days ago
Oprah Is Being Blamed For White Women Voting…
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: From Stripper To…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Drake Feels About Donald Trump
 2 days ago
Photos