Netflix’s ‘Dear White People’ Sets Premiere Date, Releases Trailer

Danielle Jennings

Netflix has easily become home to some of the best programming in all of TV, streaming or otherwise. Which is why fans of the 2014 indie hit film Dear White People were so excited when it was announced last year that it would be turned into a Netflix original series. Well now that season one has been filmed, all that’s left to do is anticipate when the comedic satire series premieres…and the official date has just been announced.

Netflix Sets Spring Premiere Date for 'Dear White People' Series Starring @LoganLaurice + Watch a Teaser https://t.co/nZpVunE9bO pic.twitter.com/VZC7xp9AeT — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) February 8, 2017

With a cast that includes Logan Laurice (VH1’s Hit The Floor) as the central character Samantha White who creates the campus radio show “Dear White People,” Brandon P. Bell, reprising his original character from the film, as Troy Fairbanks and Nia Long as Neika Hobbs, an African American studies professor at the fictional, predominately white Winchester University where the series is set, Dear White People has all the makings of a runaway hit series for Netlix.

Shadow and Act has all the latest details surrounding the series, including the premiere date and what audiences can expect to see when they tune in to this timely series that is mirroring many of the issues the country is facing right now. Netflix has set an April 28, 2017 premiere for Dear White People, which will consist of 10 episodes.

Based on the 2014 film, the Netflix series follows a similar narrative, which is based on director Justin Simien’s own experiences at a predominately white university. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, the film explores racial identity in so-called ‘post-racial’ America, while weaving a universal story of forging one’s unique path in the world.

You can check out the first teaser trailer for Dear White People BELOW:





Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925397/these-black-celebs-defending-black-women-will-make-your-day/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2925473/rihanna-harpers-bazaar-march-2017/

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: