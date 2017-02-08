According to reports, the so-called ‘mystery woman’ is NFL executive Kristen Ingram. Since she actually works for the NFL, there may be no fuel to any rumors that this is T.I.’s new love interest. But stay tuned.

T.I. has given up on his marriage to Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris… Or has he?

The rapper was spotted stepping out with a mystery lady on Feb. 3 at the NFL Network Media Party ahead of the Super Bowl. Could this young woman be his new girlfriend?

TI Steps Out With New Mystery Woman [PHOTO]

