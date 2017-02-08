Mr. Dalvin Says Jodeci Biopic Is Next

Now that New Edition has enjoyed the biopic treatment with a resurgence of interest in the group that followed, it appears another 90’s R&B band will get their just due. Mr. Dalvin confirmed that VH1 will air the Jodeci biopic at some point in the near future.

Shadow and Act reports:

The Jodeci news was revealed by group member Mr. Dalvin during an interview with Q102.1 FM in San Francisco, which he shared on his Instagram page 2 days ago. During the interview, which he mentioned that a Jodeci screen project was in the works, with production set to begin in a month or two. Apparently VH1 bought the rights to the Jodeci story early last year, commissioned a script, which is now done. Dalvin added that fans should expect a premiere of the finished product towards the end of this year. On his Instagram page, he also said that casting details would be announced soon.

