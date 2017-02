If you thought it was over for Chrisette Michele, think again. The Grammy Award winner has new music, a new podcast and a new political agenda?

She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her decision to accept Donald Trump’s invitation to perform at his Inauguration, her new single New Moon and a possible future into politics.

Chrisette Michele On Inauguration: ‘Black Twitter Is Not All Of Black America’

