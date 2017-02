So Daddy really put his foot in his mouth this time! Check out the video here

And talking about the happy news, Beyonce’s dad and former manager shared: “I’m extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her.

“And Blue Ivy is going to have some brothers and sisters. She is already excited.”

Get the Hint shes having a boy and a girl, which makes since. Pink bra and blue panties in the Pic when she revealed she was pregnant

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: