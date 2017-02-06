Kanye West Goes Anti-Trump And Shockingly Deletes All Tweets

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty
Kim Kardashian’s outspoken husband said it’s a wrap because of the POTUS’ poor performance after publicly supporting him.
has gone anti- Kanye West Donald Trump and deleted his tweets about the president, reports TMZ.
From
TMZ:
[The rapper] has scrubbed his Twitter account of all things , and it’s because he’s super unhappy with the president’s performance over his first 2 weeks in office. Trump
Kanye had tweeted about Trump in a positive light after the election. In December, the day he met with Trump in NYC, he wrote, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”
Kanye also wrote about issues on which he felt , writing, “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.” he could influence Trump
West ended his now-deleted Twitter spree with the hashtag #2024, which “apparently [was] announcing his decision to push back his much-promised run for president by four years,” reports the
. New York Daily News
SOURCE: TMZ, New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Kanye West Just Got The ‘Black Friend’ Treatment From Trump’s Campaign
Kanye West & Donald Trump Exchange Awkward Hugs & Handshakes During Bizarre Meeting
ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com
Article Courtesy of TMZ, New York Daily News, and NewsOne
Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer, Getty Images, and NewsOne
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Perform King & Queen of Hearts Tour [Photos]
34 photos Launch gallery
1. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
1 of 34
2. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
2 of 34
3. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
3 of 34
4. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
4 of 34
5. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
5 of 34
6. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
6 of 34
7. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
7 of 34
8. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
8 of 34
9. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
9 of 34
10. Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs King & Queen of Hearts Tour
Source:Getty
10 of 34
11. 615054804
Source:Getty
11 of 34
12. 14793923910861
Source:Getty
12 of 34
13. 14793923954045
Source:Getty
13 of 34
14. 14782851646054
Source:Getty
14 of 34
15. 14793923985999
Source:Getty
15 of 34
16. 1479392405235
Source:Getty
16 of 34
17. 14793924107899
Source:Getty
17 of 34
18. 1479392453568
Source:Getty
18 of 34
19. 14793924539387
Source:Getty
19 of 34
20. 14793924566295
Source:Getty
20 of 34
21. 14793924599534
Source:Getty
21 of 34
22. 619217332
Source:Getty
22 of 34
23. 14793924633618
Source:Getty
23 of 34
24. 14793924657306
Source:Getty
24 of 34
25. 619217240
Source:Getty
25 of 34
26. 14793924755749
Source:Getty
26 of 34
27. 14793924763919
Source:Getty
27 of 34
28. 619217216
Source:Getty
28 of 34
29. 14793924836638
Source:Getty
29 of 34
30. 14793924975342
Source:Getty
30 of 34
31. 14793925054612
Source:Getty
31 of 34
32. 14793925078206
Source:Getty
32 of 34
33. 14782852594006
Source:Getty
33 of 34
34. 14793925147992
Source:Getty
34 of 34