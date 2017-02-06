Uncategorized
Kanye West Goes Anti-Trump And Shockingly Deletes All Tweets

1 day ago

President-Elect Donald Trump Holds Meetings At Trump Tower

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Kim Kardashian’s outspoken husband said it’s a wrap because of the POTUS’ poor performance after publicly supporting him.

 

Kanye West has gone anti-Donald Trump and deleted his tweets about the president, reports TMZ.

From TMZ:

[The rapper] has scrubbed his Twitter account of all things Trump, and it’s because he’s super unhappy with the president’s performance over his first 2 weeks in office.

Kanye had tweeted about Trump in a positive light after the election. In December, the day he met with Trump in NYC, he wrote, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.” 

Kanye also wrote about issues on which he felt he could influence Trump, writing, “These issues include bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

West ended his now-deleted Twitter spree with the hashtag #2024, which “apparently [was] announcing his decision to push back his much-promised run for president by four years,” reports the New York Daily News.

SOURCE: TMZNew York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Kanye West Just Got The ‘Black Friend’ Treatment From Trump’s Campaign

Kanye West &amp; Donald Trump Exchange Awkward Hugs &amp; Handshakes During Bizarre Meeting

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of TMZ, New York Daily News, and NewsOne

Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer, Getty Images, and NewsOne

