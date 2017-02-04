MetroPCS Cold Hard Cash Giveaway

OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION:

The “MetroPCS Cold Hard Cash Giveaway” (“Sweepstakes”) will begin on Saturday February 4, 2017, and end on Saturday, February 25, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be conducted at four (4) MetroPCS retail locations which will be announced on the air. Thirty-two (32) qualifying winners will each be awarded one (1) $50 Visa Gift Card. Each of the thirty-two (32) qualifying winners will receive one (1) chance to “guess the vault combination” on a station game machine, giving them a 1 in 10,000 chance to win the grand prize of $20,000 (unless the grand prize has already been awarded at the time a qualifying winner is selected, because an earlier qualifying winner correctly guessed the vault combination). Only one grand prize is available to be won. If no one correctly guesses the vault combination, no grand prize will be awarded.

HOW TO ENTER / EXECUTION:

Listeners of WIZF-FM (“Station”) who are legal residents of the U.S. residing within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area and are 18 years of age or older, will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes. To participate in the Sweepstakes, entrants must do the following:

During the Sweepstakes Period, listeners wishing to participate in the Sweepstakes will be encouraged to go to a participating local area MetroPCS to complete and submit a Sweepstakes registration from, which will be available from a Station staff member.

Participants must enter their name, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested, on the registration form.

During the live appearance of Station personnel at a designated MetroPCS location, one (1) qualifying winner will be randomly selected every fifteen (15) minutes from among all eligible entries received through on-site registration (eight per each designated location). If a selected entrant is not present at the time their name is drawn and announced, another name will be selected at random from the remaining entries, and announced.

The selected entrant will be awarded the qualifying prize and given the opportunity to guess the combination to the vault by using a provided game machine for a chance to win the grand prize. The machine will be pre-programmed with a random 4-digit number combination code that will open the vault.

The qualifier will be directed to enter their 4-digit guess into the machine. Each selected qualifier is permitted only one (1) attempt to enter a code into the machine. If they provide an incorrect answer, the Sweepstakes will continue and the next qualifier’s name will be randomly drawn and announced from among the remaining entries. Qualifiers names will be drawn and announced at 15-minute intervals.

In the event that a Sweepstakes participant correctly guesses the 4-digit code, they will be awarded the grand prize, subject to verification. The $50 gift cards will continue to be given away every fifteen (15) minutes during Station live appearances for the remainder of the Sweepstakes Period until the maximum of thirty-two (32) gift cards have been awarded.

If none of the selected qualifiers correctly guess the vault combination, no grand prize will be awarded.

Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station and Sweepstakes sponsor.

Prizes may only be claimed by the actual winner. Friends and family members are not eligible to claim Prize on behalf of the winner.

Grand prize winner will be instructed to come to the offices of the Station at 705 Central Avenue, #200, Cincinnati, OH 45202, to fill out necessary paperwork and claim the grand prize. Qualifying prize winners will be awarded their prize on-site during the remote event and will also be required to sign and submit all requested release forms.

All winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station on the registration form.

All decisions made by the Station and MetroPCS management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

The Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents residing within the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area who are 18 years of age or older.

Employees of the Station, Blue Chip Broadcasting, Ltd. (“Company”), MetroPCS Michigan, LLC (“MetroPCS”), their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, general sponsors, advertisers, competitors, promotional partners, other radio stations in the Cincinnati, OH metropolitan area, and members of the immediate families or those living in the same households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Sweepstakes. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, immediate family members mean spouses, parents, grandparents, children, and siblings and their respective spouses.

Participants may only win one (1) qualifying prize during this

PRIZES:

The following prizes are available to be awarded:

Qualifying prize winners will each be awarded one (1) Fifty Dollar ($50) Visa Gift Card. Gift cards are subject to terms and conditions specified by issuer. One (1) grand prize of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000) will be awarded if a qualifier correctly identifies the 4-digit vault code. If no one correctly guesses the code, no grand prize will be awarded.

Transportation to and from the event venue, meals, beverages, souvenirs, and incidentals are the responsibility of the winner.

To the extent that prize elements are provided by third-party providers, winner agrees to look solely to applicable prize providers with respect to any claims, losses, or disputes in connection therewith.

All cash prizes won will be awarded in the form of a check. Winners will be notified when their prize check is available for pick up.

Prize will not be mailed. Unless otherwise provided, Prize must be claimed at the offices of the Station by no later than five (5) days after winner is drawn or the Prize will be forfeited.

No substitution of Prize is offered, no transfer of Prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash Prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by Company management and/or the sponsor in its sole discretion.

All Sweepstakes winners must sign and date liability release and waiver forms as requested. Failure to do so may result in winner forfeiting the Prize.

If for any reason a Sweepstakes winner decides not to accept the Prize awarded, the winner may be required to sign a release form acknowledging forfeiture of the Prize. It will be at the discretion of the Sweepstakes administrator and / or Sweepstakes sponsor if another entrant is to be selected as the winner if time permits.

In the event any winner is found to be in violation of these Official Rules or is otherwise determined by the Station, in its sole discretion to be ineligible, he / she may be required to forfeit the prize or to reimburse the Station and / or any sponsor for the stated value of the prize if such a violation is found after the prize has been used by the winner.

Grand Prize Drawing Details:

For the purpose of this Sweepstakes, a maximum of thirty-two (32) entrants will be given the opportunity to match exactly a predetermined four (4) digit number combination which has been pre-programmed into the “Crack the Vault” iPrize Game application which is installed on the iPad provided by IP Group to the client. The $20,000.00 grand prize will be awarded to a participant who matches exactly the predetermined winning combination which is on file at IP Group. There may be no more than thirty-two (32) total guesses, which are eligible for this sweepstakes under any circumstance and no individual entrant may submit more than one (1) entry. There shall be a maximum of one (1) winner.

Current or former employees, family members, agents, successors, or assignees of the client or any promotional agency involved with this promotion shall be ineligible to participate.

Under no circumstances will any party other than IP Group have knowledge of the official winning number combination. The preselected winning number will be placed in a sealed master envelope and provided to the client sweepstakes supervisor at least two (2) days prior to the beginning of the event. The “Crack the Vault” iPrize Game application provided by IP Group will be calibrated to the predetermined grand prize winning number combination contained in the sealed master envelope. Releasing the winning combination in any manner will result in a claim denial. Nothing may be done to enhance a entrant’s normal chances of winning this sweepstakes.

In the event of a Grand Prize Claim, the Station will be required to forward the winner’s name, address, phone number, identification and the winning number entered by the entrant. The number entered by the entrant must match exactly with the pre-determined winning number provided by IP Group for this sweepstakes. If the winning number entered by the entrant does not match the pre-determined winning number provided by IP Group, no claim will be acknowledged for this event.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the Prize.

Any person winning $600.00 or more in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entrants participating during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of a qualifier winning the grand prize are 1 in 10,000.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and may be required to sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Sweepstakes, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the Sweepstakes sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the Sweepstakes.

By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners will agree to hold the Company, the Station, any other Sweepstakes parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with Sweepstakes participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded Prize or any portion thereof, or participation in Prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via driver’s license, passport or other government-issued photo I.D.) to claim their Prize.

The Station retains the right to disqualify any entrant if all Sweepstakes rules are not followed. Sweepstakes void if prohibited by law.

So long as no participant is materially adversely affected, the Station reserves the right to make changes in these Sweepstakes rules, which will become effective upon being announced on the air and / or posted online.

By accepting the Prize, the winner acknowledges that the Company and the Station have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

The Station, the Company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates, participating sponsors and promotional partners will not assume any responsibility for any changes in the execution of the Sweepstakes, including; cancellation of the Sweepstakes as a result of the occurrence of events not within the control of the Company, the Station, its subsidiaries, affiliates, participating sponsors, such as acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts or criminal acts of third parties. In the event such an act should occur, the Company may in its sole discretion, offer the winner a comparable prize(s) in lieu of the Prize originally awarded.

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, an insufficient number of qualified Sweepstakes entries, or any other causes beyond the Station and the Company’s control which, in the Station and the Company’s sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, the Station and the Company reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes at its sole discretion.

Copies of Sweepstakes rules are available upon request during regular business hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at 705 Central Ave #200, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Copies of Sweepstakes rules may also be made available on the Station’s website or during on-site / in-person remote events.

