9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Woman Live Films Herself Giving XXX in Courthouse To “Stay Out Of Trouble” [Video]

6 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Woman, 26, posts video on Twitter of herself performing oral sex on a man INSIDE a Florida courthouse

A woman has filmed herself performing oral sex on a man inside a Florida courthouse before posting it on Twitter.

The 26-year-old, who has since deleted the footage from Twitter, had boasted about the explicit video on social media and joked that it was her way of trying to get her charges dropped and “stay out of trouble.”.


Police are investigating after Brittney Jones shared the video online on Tuesday of her at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville where she was facing a judge on unrelated charges.

SMDH

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

2 photos Launch gallery

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

Continue reading LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

LOCKED UP!: Kevin Gates Headed to Jail

  Kevin Gates is about to head to jail to start a six month sentence. Details below: According to <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/213848318-story">Fox 13</a>, a jury of six white <span class="vm-hook-outer vm-hook-default"><span class="vm-hook">women</span></span> found the “2 Phones” rapper guilty yesterday after just two hours of deliberation. Kevin will spend 180 days in a Polk County jail and one-year probation, reportedly three times what prosecutors asked for from the judge. You’ll recall, the Baton Rouge rapper foolishly kicked 19-year-old Miranda Dixon in the chest during a performance at Rumors Night Club in Lakeland, Florida. He later said he kicked her because she kept grabbing his pants and ankles. The <span class="vm-hook-outer vm-hook-default"><span class="vm-hook">video</span></span> of him kicking the woman went viral and he was charged with battery in September 2015. Kevin’s lawyer, <strong>Jose Baez</strong> (who represented <strong>Casey Anthony</strong>, sigh), tried to have the charges dropped under the Stand Your Ground Law, but that didn’t stick. Mr. Baez also accused the woman of lying about her injuries in order to get <span class="vm-hook-outer vm-hook-default"><span class="vm-hook">money</span></span>. <em>“Her credibility is to be questioned and you will not be able to beyond and to the exclusion of every reasonable doubt in this case believe her and that is why you should enter a verdict of not guilty in this case,” </em>Mr. Baez said. READ MORE  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 11 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 13 hours ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 13 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 1 day ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 1 day ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 2 days ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 2 days ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 2 days ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 2 days ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 2 days ago
Photos