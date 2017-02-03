Woman Live Films Herself Giving XXX in Courthouse To “Stay Out Of Trouble” [Video]

Woman, 26, posts video on Twitter of herself performing oral sex on a man INSIDE a Florida courthouse

A woman has filmed herself performing oral sex on a man inside a Florida courthouse before posting it on Twitter.

The 26-year-old, who has since deleted the footage from Twitter, had boasted about the explicit video on social media and joked that it was her way of trying to get her charges dropped and “stay out of trouble.”.

Police are investigating after Brittney Jones shared the video online on Tuesday of her at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville where she was facing a judge on unrelated charges.

