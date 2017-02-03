Trump Steals Credit For Obama Jobs Report

Donald Trump on Friday claimed credit for the nation’s improving jobs market after spending months on the presidential campaign trail accusing the Obama administration of promoting fake news about the unemployment rate.

There’s a “great spirit in the country right now,” he said, writes The Washington Post.

Employers increased hiring in January, adding a robust 227,000 jobs, and more Americans began looking for employment, signaling that Trump inherited a robust job market, reports the Chicago Tribune:

The unemployment rate ticked up to a still-low 4.8 percent from 4.7 percent in December. But the rate rose for an encouraging reason: More Americans started looking for work, though not all of them found jobs immediately. The proportion of adults who are either working or looking for work reached its highest point since September.

January’s jobs figures reflect hiring that occurred mainly before Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20. Still, it was the first employment report to be released with Trump occupying the White House, and he seems sure to take a close interest in it.

As a candidate, Trump frequently argued that the government’s jobs data exaggerated the health of the economy. He called the unemployment rate a “hoax” and said it declined after the recession under President Barack Obama mainly because many Americans stopped working or looking for work.

How many alternative facts can the Trump administration come up with?

SOURCE: The Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune

