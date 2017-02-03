Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand

WASHINGTON (CNNMoney) — Luxury department store Nordstrom isn’t purchasing products from the Ivanka Trump brand this Fall, the company said Thursday, citing the first daughter’s eponymous brand’s performance.

“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman said. “Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

The shift was first reported by Bloomberg.

