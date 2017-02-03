Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand

14 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment
Image result for getty images Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand
WASHINGTON (CNNMoney) — Luxury department store Nordstrom isn’t purchasing products from the Ivanka Trump brand this Fall, the company said Thursday, citing the first daughter’s eponymous brand’s performance.
“We’ve said all along we make buying decisions based on performance. We’ve got thousands of brands — more than 2,000 offered on the site alone. Reviewing their merit and making edits is part of the regular rhythm of our business,” a Nordstrom spokeswoman said. “Each year we cut about 10% and refresh our assortment with about the same amount. In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”
The shift was first reported by Bloomberg.
Nordstrom distances itself from Ivanka Trump brand

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Shmurda Gets His Prison Sentence Extended Over This…
 11 hours ago
Tyson Beckford Explains Why He Pulled A Gun…
 13 hours ago
Frank Ocean Is Being Sued By His Father…
 13 hours ago
The Game Uses Drake & Nicki Minaj’s Reunion…
 1 day ago
Stevie J Receives Sentence In $1.3 Million Child…
 1 day ago
Donald Trump Shades Arnold Schwarzenegger Over ‘Apprentice’ Ratings…
 1 day ago
Watch: Here’s Young Thug’s Response To Gay Rumors
 2 days ago
Get To Know Nick Grant: From ‘Power Rangers’…
 2 days ago
Beyoncé Is Pregnant With Twins & Twitter Is…
 2 days ago
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 2 days ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 2 days ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 2 days ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 2 days ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 2 days ago
Photos