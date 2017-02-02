Foods That Can Help You Sleep Better At Night

Every now and again we all fall victim to suffering from insomnia. What if I told you eating certain foods will have you feeling like you are sleeping on clouds.
- Bananas- Can help prevent muscles from seizing up.
- Oatmeal- Eating high fiber, complex carbohydrates could result into deeper sleep and restful nights.
- Walnuts- Good source of melatonin that makes you mellow and drowsy
- Cheddar Cheese- For sense of relaxation, your brain needs amino acid tryptophan. This is something your body doesn’t produce on it’s on, but cheddar cheese definitely do.
I guess this explains why I always get sleepy after a cup of Queso and chips. Try these foods tonight and see if you get better rest.
Source: Yahoo.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours