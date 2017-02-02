9 O'Clock News
Foods That Can Help You Sleep Better At Night

21 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Every now and again we all fall victim to suffering from insomnia. What if I told you eating certain foods will have you feeling like you are sleeping on clouds.

  1. Bananas- Can help prevent muscles from seizing up.
  2. Oatmeal- Eating high fiber, complex carbohydrates could result into deeper sleep and restful nights.
  3. Walnuts- Good source of melatonin that makes you mellow and drowsy
  4. Cheddar Cheese- For sense of relaxation, your brain needs amino acid tryptophan. This is something your body doesn’t produce on it’s on, but cheddar cheese definitely do.

I guess this explains why I always get sleepy after a cup of Queso and chips. Try these foods tonight and see if you get better rest.

Source: Yahoo.com

