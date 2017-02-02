Keke Palmer calls out Wendy Williams on her own show [Video]

Recently, Keke Palmer has been out and about to promote her new book, I Don’t Belong to You, and when she got to the Wendy Williams show, she was sure to tell Williams just what she thought about the talk show host slamming her during her “Hot Topics” segment.

When Williams brought up the infamous Trey Songz incident, in which the actress claims the singer and his crew used “sexual intimidation” to get her to film a music video, Palmer shot back that Williams was not acting with enough compassion.

She puts Wendy right in her place in the most epic way possible. Watch full clip below: