Keke Palmer calls out Wendy Williams on her own show [Video]

20 hours ago

Recently, Keke Palmer has been out and about to promote her new book, I Don’t Belong to You, and when she got to the Wendy Williams show, she was sure to tell Williams just what she thought about the talk show host slamming her during her “Hot Topics” segment.

When Williams brought up the infamous Trey Songz incident, in which the actress claims the singer and his crew used “sexual intimidation” to get her to film a music video, Palmer shot back that Williams was not acting with enough compassion.

She puts Wendy right in her place in the most epic way possible. Watch full clip below:

<strong>Keke Palmer</strong> recently visited New York City and wasn’t playing around in the city of style. The 23-year-old actress debuted some medium sized red plaits and some serious fashion. Wearing high fashion designers like <strong>Vivienne Westwood</strong>, <strong>Christian Louboutin</strong> and <strong>DKNY</strong>, she stormed the streets, ready for some serious streetstyle.

