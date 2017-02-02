WTFasho BEYONCE Surpasses Selena on Instagram

Beyonce has over-taken Selena Gomez on Instagram.
The surprise baby announcement earned over seven-million likes in just one day.
Until yesterday, Selena did have the “most liked” image. A little more than six-million of her followers “liked” the photo of Selena sipping Coca-Cola from a straw.
Beyonce needed only eight hours to surpass Selena, who Instagrammed her suggestive image last summer. (E! News)
Talk About It:
- Selena still has the most followers (108 million) on Instagram. 15 million more than Bey.
- Top three followed on Instagram are all singers: Selena, Taylor Swift (nearly 97 million) and Ariana Grande (95 million). Beyonce is fourth (almost 93 million).
- The American guy with the most followers is The Rock, Dwayne Johnson with 76 million followers.
comments – Add Yours