Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors

13 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

 

Image result for Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors on school field trip to Camp Y-Noah getty

GRAFTON, Ohio – A 40-year-old man accused of exposing himself to a group of nine middle school-aged children while he was chaperoning a school field trip is being investigated by the Summit County Sheriff’s department.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at Camp Y-Noah in September 2016.

On Jan. 30, Scott Wuensch, 40 of Grafton, was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Wuensch purposely exposed himself, videotaped a simulated sex act and made offensive gestures towards minors who were on the trip.

http://www.newsnet5.com/news/local-news/oh-summit/police-chaperone-charged-after-exposing-himself-to-minors-on-school-field-trip

Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Reuniting With Drake & Lil Wayne…
 8 hours ago
He’s Canceled: Chris Brown Admits He’s Been Known…
 9 hours ago
50 Cent Files $32 Million Lawsuit Against His…
 9 hours ago
Kirk Franklin Goes In On A Twitter Troll…
 10 hours ago
Akon’s Thoughts About Donald Trump Might Shock You
 10 hours ago
BHM 2017
Trending
The Wiz Celebrates Black History Month
 12 hours ago
First Trailer For ‘Girl’s Trip,’ Starring Queen Latifah,…
 24 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey Joins ’60 Minutes’ As Special Correspondent
 1 day ago
11 photos
Fierce At 40: 11 Gorgeous Photos Of Kerry…
 1 day ago
LeBron James Claps Back At ‘Hater’ Charles Barkley…
 1 day ago
A Madea Halloween and Tyler Perry’s Madea on…
 1 day ago
9 photos
2017 SAG Awards: Black Girl Magic Was In…
 2 days ago
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 3 days ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 4 days ago
Photos