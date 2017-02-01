Chaperone accused of exposing himself to minors

GRAFTON, Ohio – A 40-year-old man accused of exposing himself to a group of nine middle school-aged children while he was chaperoning a school field trip is being investigated by the Summit County Sheriff’s department.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at Camp Y-Noah in September 2016.

On Jan. 30, Scott Wuensch, 40 of Grafton, was charged with public indecency, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Wuensch purposely exposed himself, videotaped a simulated sex act and made offensive gestures towards minors who were on the trip.

http://www.newsnet5.com/news/local-news/oh-summit/police-chaperone-charged-after-exposing-himself-to-minors-on-school-field-trip

