Nicki Minaj Shares Photos From The “Run Up” Video Shoot

10 hours ago

Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Preview Minaj’s looks from the video for her Major Lazer and PartyNextDoor collab.

Nicki Minaj is filming the video for what could easily be another hit for the Queens rapper. “Run Up,” a new track from Diplo‘s dancehall-inspired Major Lazer outfit features both Nicki and PartyNextDoor, and sounds like it could tear up the radio this year. According to Nicki’s Instagram, the visual for the record is already in the works, and from the looks of things, it should be another memorable one.Check out Nicki’s photos [here]

 

 

