Keisha Knight Pulliam Divorce Drama

So im so sick of this man here! Ed Hartwell is such a sucka.

After giving birth to her daughter Ella Grace, Keshia Knight Pulliam has filed new docs against her estranged husband. As previously reported Keshia and her baby’s father/spouse Ed Hartwell are embroiled in a MESSY divorce battle and it’s only getting worse.

Most recently Keshia asked a judge make Ed pay for the “support and maintenance” of their baby girl because she needs to take time off from acting to care for the child.

She also notes that Ed demanded a paternity test–but didn’t take it, and falsely accused her of cheating.

courtesy of Bossip

