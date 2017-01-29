9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Hip Hop Reacts To Donald Trump’s Immigration Ban

10 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-MIGRATION-DEMONSTRATION-BOSTON

Source: RYAN MCBRIDE / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

WASHINGTON D.C. – Donald Trump has gotten right to work in his role as President of the United States. The real estate mogul signed an executive order yesterday (January 28) to ban immigrants from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States for the next 90 days, according to CNN. The measure bans more than 218 million people from entering the United States.

The executive action also bans all refugees from coming to the country for the next 120 days.

In the wake of the news, several protests broke out across the country, including at JFK airport in New York, O’Hare in Chicago, and Dulles in Virginia.

Late Saturday night, a federal judge ruled that the government couldn’t deport some of the newly arrived refugees who were trapped in limbo at American airports after Trump signed the order, reports the New York Times.

Sunday morning, Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, told NBC’s Meet The Press that the ban wouldn’t impact green card holders, but that anyone traveling back and forth from the countries included in the ban would be subject to further screening.

Trump also took to Twitter Sunday morning with another call for stronger borders.

See the tweets from artists [here]

 

Hip Hop Reacts To Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Azealia Banks Tries To Check Rihanna Over Her…
 13 hours ago
Serena Williams Beats Her Sister Venus and Makes…
 2 days ago
Authenticity! Check Out Actual Footage Of Moments From…
 2 days ago
11 Highly Anticipated Black Films At The 2017…
 2 days ago
Did Gucci Mane Disrespect An Army Veteran At…
 3 days ago
Trevor Noah Says Black Women Are Strong Leaders
 3 days ago
Usain Bolt Stripped Of Gold Medal Due To…
 4 days ago
Extra Butter: The Men Of ‘Resident Evil’ Had…
 4 days ago
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday
Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)
 4 days ago
They Got The Juice Now: Snoop Dogg Introduces…
 5 days ago
7 Reasons To Watch “The New Edition Story”
 6 days ago
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Finally Gives Birth To Baby Girl
 6 days ago
What’s Your Favorite New Edition Song Of All-Time?
 6 days ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 1 week ago
Photos