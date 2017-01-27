Magic Johnson allegedly has ‘secret 35-year-old love child he abandoned…so says the woman who claims the basketball great had his advisor try and strong-arm her into getting an abortion, the Daily Mail reports.

In an interview with the National Enquirer, Renee Perkins says Magic Johnson is the father of her 35-year-old son, and that he abandoned the boy after he was born… and refused to provide for the child.

Perkins said she began dating Johnson in 1981, but that he split the following year when she revealed she was pregnant. Soon after, she gave birth to son Chauncey, who is now a real estate agent living and working in Atlanta, Georgia.

Renee raised Chauncey as a single mother because Johnson refused to offer help once the lab where she had a paternity test done lost the results that she claims would prove Johnson was the boy’s father.

“It tore me apart because I really didn’t want to have or raise a child on my own,” said Renee of Johnson’s decision to abandon her when she got pregnant.

Woman Claims Magic Johnson Abandoned Secret Love Child

