Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)

1 day ago

Teyana Taylor has officially announced that she has signed with Reebok Classic as a brand ambassador.

Teyana posted a video (below)  called “Free Your Style” that features her in Reebok’s iconic Freestyle sneakers, which will experience a rebirth in 2017 with Teyana as the face of the brand.


