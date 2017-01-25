Teyana Taylor Partners With Reebok As Brand Ambassador (Video)

Teyana Taylor has officially announced that she has signed with Reebok Classic as a brand ambassador.

Teyana posted a video (below) called “Free Your Style” that features her in Reebok’s iconic Freestyle sneakers, which will experience a rebirth in 2017 with Teyana as the face of the brand.



Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.