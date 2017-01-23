Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KANYE WEST: Focused on Family

3 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Kanye West has been pretty quiet — and now we have an idea how he’s been spending his days since being hospitalized late last year.

A source tells E! News that Yeezy is getting back to his former self and putting family first. The anonymous source says, “His kids are his number-one priority…and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud.”

That same insider teases that ‘Ye’s also been focused on planning for the months ahead, with a “few surprise projects” involving music and concerts in the spring and summer.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Last year there was talk of Kanye putting out three different projects, and all we got was The Life of Pablo. Are Cruel Winter and Turbo Grafx 16 still happening?
  • Kanye and Chance have talked about collaborating on a full-length project. This would be a great time for it.
  • Putting family first is so important. The fans love and support Kanye but it’s not the same as his flesh and blood.
  • Could Kanye be cooking up a music festival or some other unique event?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

#TeamYeezy: North West And Kanye’s Cutest Moments

11 photos Launch gallery

#TeamYeezy: North West And Kanye’s Cutest Moments

Continue reading KANYE WEST: Focused on Family

#TeamYeezy: North West And Kanye’s Cutest Moments

donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , Focused , kanye west , on Family

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 2 hours ago
2012 Miss Universe Pageant
Donald Trump Checks In With The Bloods &…
 21 hours ago
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 3 days ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 3 days ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 3 days ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 4 days ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 4 days ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 4 days ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 6 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 1 week ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 1 week ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 2 weeks ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 2 weeks ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 2 weeks ago