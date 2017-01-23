KANYE WEST: Focused on Family

Kanye West has been pretty quiet — and now we have an idea how he’s been spending his days since being hospitalized late last year.

A source tells E! News that Yeezy is getting back to his former self and putting family first. The anonymous source says, “His kids are his number-one priority…and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud.”

That same insider teases that ‘Ye’s also been focused on planning for the months ahead, with a “few surprise projects” involving music and concerts in the spring and summer.

Fasho Thoughts: