KANYE WEST: Focused on Family

Kanye West has been pretty quiet — and now we have an idea how he’s been spending his days since being hospitalized late last year.
A source tells E! News that Yeezy is getting back to his former self and putting family first. The anonymous source says, “His kids are his number-one priority…and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud.”
That same insider teases that ‘Ye’s also been focused on planning for the months ahead, with a “few surprise projects” involving music and concerts in the spring and summer.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Last year there was talk of Kanye putting out three different projects, and all we got was The Life of Pablo. Are Cruel Winter and Turbo Grafx 16 still happening?
- Kanye and Chance have talked about collaborating on a full-length project. This would be a great time for it.
- Putting family first is so important. The fans love and support Kanye but it’s not the same as his flesh and blood.
- Could Kanye be cooking up a music festival or some other unique event?
