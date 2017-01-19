9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Watch LeBron James’ 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament

12 hours ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

LeBron James’ oldest son, 12-year old LeBron James Jr, is already on the radar of the nation’s top college programs and for good reason.His most recent highlight reel from the Speice MLK Tournament in Fort Wayne, Indiana showcases that not only can he score with the best of the pre-teens but he also has a serious handle and some 20/20 court vision as well. Just like his father, LeBron James Jr. isn’t scared to share the rock which is notable, especially when you’re easily the most talented kid on the court.


Finish this story [here]

Watch LeBron James' 12-Year Old Son Dominate MLK Tournament

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 4 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 5 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 7 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 7 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago