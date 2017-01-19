George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara hospitalized

Photo by

News
Home > News

George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara hospitalized

11 hours ago

Radio Blog
Leave a comment

North Carolina State v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty


ormer President George H.W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, have both been hospitalized, his spokesman said Wednesday.

Jim McGrath told CNN that the 41st president has been hospitalized at Houston Methodist Hospital since Saturday, and later said in a statement the cause was “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation.”

He said Bush is responding well to treatments.

Barbara Bush also was admitted to the hospital Wednesday morning as a precaution after “experiencing fatigue and coughing,” McGrath said in the statement.

Bush, who served a single term as President from 1989 to 1993, was already not expected to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington on Friday due to health concerns.

Bush sent a letter to the President-elect on January 10, apologizing for missing the ceremony and saying that he and Barbara “wish you the very best as you begin this incredible journey of leading our great country.”

“My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara,” Bush wrote, in a letter first reported by ABC News. “So I guess we’re stuck in Texas.”

Several bouts with illness have kept the 92-year-old out of the spotlight in recent years and he has rarely made public remarks.

Previous health concerns……

http://www.newsnet5.com/news/national/reports-george-hw-bush-hospitalized

He said Bush is responding well to treatments.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 2 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 4 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 5 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 7 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 7 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 week ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago