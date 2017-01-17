Ashanti Puts Her Cakes On Display in a Bikini! [pics]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ashanti was recently caught on the beach with all of her cakes on display…. “flaws” and all.

And of course the internet trolls had to chime in on her naturalness commenting on her cellulite and calling her names. But we are praising the r&b diva for keeping it all natural!

But Ashanti isn’t thinking about these internet trolls….. she graced us with more of her voluptuous curves via her IG account… motivating us to head to the gym after work today! #goals