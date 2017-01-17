Music
Home > Music

Ashanti Puts Her Cakes On Display in a Bikini! [pics]

6 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Ja Rule & Ashanti In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Ashanti was recently caught on the beach with all of her cakes on display…. “flaws” and all.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

And of course the internet trolls had to chime in on her naturalness commenting on her cellulite and calling her names. But we are praising the r&b diva for keeping it all natural!


But Ashanti isn’t thinking about these internet trolls….. she graced us with more of her voluptuous curves via her IG account…  motivating us to head to the gym after work today! #goals


Ashanti’s Hottest Bikini Shots

22 photos Launch gallery

Ashanti’s Hottest Bikini Shots

Continue reading Ashanti’s Hottest Bikini Shots

Ashanti’s Hottest Bikini Shots

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 2 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 3 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 5 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 5 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 6 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 6 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 6 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 1 week ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 weeks ago