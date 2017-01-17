More Sex Before Conceiving May Lead To Healthier Pregnancies, Research Finds

If you want to have a healthy pregnancy, the experts advise women to have lots of sex beforehand, according to

Research shows that women who have sex with the same partner for at least three months before getting pregnant have less risk of developing preeclampsia, a serious condition expectant mothers develop that leads to high blood pressure and swelling. It can lead to complications for both mother and baby th

‘Preeclampsia is more common when there has been limited sexual contact with the father before pregnancy is conceived, and is associated with insufficient establishment of immune tolerance in the mother,’ Professor Sarah Robertson from the University of Adelaide explained.

Women who conceived on their first contact with a sexual partner were 22 percent more likely to develop the condition than women who had 6 months of sexual activity with the father.

The same pattern applies when women use in vitro fertilization (IVF) to manually implant a fertilized egg into the uterus.

Although experts aren’t exactly sure why there is such a difference for women who have frequent sexual contact with their partner than women who don’t, science credits this discrepancy to women’s bodies detecting genetic traits in their partner.

So if you want to get pregnant, have lots of sex. It’s better for you (wink, wink) and your pregnancy.

SOURCE: The Daily Mail

