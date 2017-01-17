Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

More Sex Before Conceiving May Lead To Healthier Pregnancies, Research Finds

The more sex you have with your partner before conceiving, the better your pregnancy will be.

1 hour ago

101.1 The WIZ
Leave a comment

Adoring Couple Embracing in Bed

Source: Digital Vision. / Getty


If you want to have a healthy pregnancy, the experts advise women to have lots of sex beforehand, according to The Daily Mail.

Research shows that women who have sex with the same partner for at least three months before getting pregnant have less risk of developing preeclampsia, a serious condition expectant mothers develop that leads to high blood pressure and swelling. It can lead to complications for both mother and baby th

‘Preeclampsia is more common when there has been limited sexual contact with the father before pregnancy is conceived, and is associated with insufficient establishment of immune tolerance in the mother,’ Professor Sarah Robertson from the University of Adelaide explained.

Women who conceived on their first contact with a sexual partner were 22 percent more likely to develop the condition than women who had 6 months of sexual activity with the father.

The same pattern applies when women use in vitro fertilization (IVF) to manually implant a fertilized egg into the uterus.

Although experts aren’t exactly sure why there is such a difference for women who have frequent sexual contact with their partner than women who don’t, science credits this discrepancy to women’s bodies detecting genetic traits in their partner.

So if you want to get pregnant, have lots of sex. It’s better for you (wink, wink) and your pregnancy.

SOURCE: The Daily Mail

RELATED LINKS

Let’s Talk About Sex, Baby: Crucial Bedroom Conversations To Have With Your Partner

Feeling Myself: How Masturbation Can Crank Up Your Sex Life

Just What The Doctor Ordered: The 5 Health Benefits Of An Orgasm

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 2 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 3 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 5 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 5 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 6 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 6 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 6 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 7 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 1 week ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 2 weeks ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 weeks ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 weeks ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 weeks ago