Via |

IN HIS BED – Bow Wow is not about everyone jumping on the latest wave of Hip Hop boxing challenges.

Speaking in a clip captured by DJ Akademiks, the man also known as Shad Moss commented on other rappers trying to catch the same lightning in a bottle that his Ignorant Shit collaborator Soulja Boy generated by turning his Chris Brown internet beef into a possible boxing match/multi-million dollar payday.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: