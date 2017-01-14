Music
Home > Music

Michelle Obama & Dr. Jill Biden On Their Husbands’ Bromance & More

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

RELATED STORIES:

35 Reasons We Will Miss The Obama Family

All The Times Michelle Obama Slayed Magazine Covers

10 Reason’s We’ll Always Be Thankful For Michelle Obama

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

55 Photos to Celebrate President Obamas 55th Birthday

54 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos to Celebrate President Obamas 55th Birthday

Continue reading 55 Photos to Celebrate President Obamas 55th Birthday

55 Photos to Celebrate President Obamas 55th Birthday

Happy Birthday President Obama!  We are celebrating with 55 pictures from his amazing journey!   <strong>TRENDING STORIES:</strong> <ul> <ul> <ul> <li><a href="http://mycolumbuspower.com/2785171/top-10-bet-hip-hop-award-cyphers-of-all-time/">Top 10 BET Hip Hop Award Cyphers Of All-Time</a></li> <li><a href="http://35 Reasons We Will Miss The Obama Family">35 Reasons We Will Miss The Obama Family</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbuspower.com/playlist/we-love-blue-ivy-carter/item/3088478/">Blue Ivy Carter Baby Book</a></li> <li><a href="http://mycolumbuspower.com/3155285/rickey-smileys-message-to-parents-you-dont-have-to-give-them-everything-exclusive-audio/">Rickey Smiley’s Message To Parents: “You Don’t Have To Give Them Everything” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]</a></li> </ul> </ul> </ul>

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 5 hours ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 1 day ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 3 days ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 3 days ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 4 days ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 4 days ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 days ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 4 days ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 5 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 6 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 1 week ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 week ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 1 week ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 1 week ago