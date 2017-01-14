Cash Money Records Sued By Drake’s Former Management Company For Not Sharing Profits

Via |

Cash Money Records is engaged in yet another legal tussle, this time with the former management company for Drake. The Aspire Music Group is alleging in a lawsuit that Cash Money has withheld the Canadian superstar’s profits that it agreed to share in a deal signed in 2008.

Drake and Aspire entered into a management partnership that year, a four-year exclusive arrangement in where it was later agreed in a second deal that Cash Money would receive one-third of Drizzy’s songwriting and licensing profits, reports Page Six. Aspire says Cash Money is withholding statements from that time period and has yet to pay out any of the agreed upon terms.

Finish this story [here]

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: