Will Season 6 Be The End For ‘Scandal’?

1 day ago

Smithsonian Associates Hosts 'Scandal-ous!' An Evening With Shonda Rhimes And The Cast Of ABC's 'Scandal'

Say it ain’t so!!

With Scandal now entering season six — the show will celebrate its landmark 100th episode later this year — how much longer will the group of so-called Gladiators stick around, especially with the forthcoming run poised to elect a new president?

“We have talked about it,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if she and Rhimes have discussed if season six will be the end of the road for Scandal. “It’s really going to be up to Shonda because she’s the person who really knows where she wants the story to go and where it will play out. I have always said that I will take as much Scandal as she will give me. We are in a universe where she’s comfortable with slightly shorter seasons but my plan is Scandal is back next year and after that, it’ll be a conversation that we’ll have to have.”

Read More Here

