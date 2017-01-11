9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an R Kelly on Russian Hookers

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
0 reads
Leave a comment

NewsOne Top 5: Trump Will Scrap With #BlackLivesMatter Protesters If They Snatch His Mic

Source: NewsOne Screenshots / Getty


Via | BlackSportsOnline

A bomb was dropped today by Buzzfeed news with a report of alleged ties of the Russian government to PEOTUS Donald Trump. Reports of Russian ties to Trump are not new, but this unconfirmed report was very special due to the details of why the Russians were allegedly trying to black mail Trump.

According to the report, Trump allegedly liked to partake in urination shows performed by prostitutes in the same hotel bed President Obama slept in while visiting Russia. The report states that the Russians secretly recorded the event for blackmail purposes.

Finish this story [here]

Twitter Reacts to Donald Trump Allegedly Pulling an R Kelly on Russian Hookers

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 20 hours ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 20 hours ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 21 hours ago
‘Being Mary Jane’ Star Raven Goodwin Talks Being…
 1 day ago
ABC’s TGIT Line-Up Pushed Back A Week For…
 2 days ago
Watch: Milla Jovovich Does The #SouljaBoyChallenge, ‘Resident Evil’ Edition
 3 days ago
Watch: Ray J Explains Why Whitney Houston’s Death…
 6 days ago
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 6 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 7 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 7 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 7 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 7 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 7 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 7 days ago