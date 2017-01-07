News
Home > News

Details On The Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooter Have Emerged

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
4 reads
Leave a comment

 

Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport

“Like a month ago, it was like he lost his mind,” Santiago’s aunt told reporters from Union City, N.J., Friday. “He said he saw things.” According to the Los Angeles Times, Santiago welcomed a son less than four months ago, but his mental condition began soon after started deteriorating. Sources claim the vet had run-ins with the law previously.

Santiago was formerly a member of the Alaska Army National Guard and left the organization for “unsatisfactory performance” in August 2016, a National Guard spokeswoman confirmed to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper in Florida. “He is no longer a member of our organization,” said Lt. Col. Candis A. Olmstead, who added that she could not elaborate on the reason for his discharge. “Information on disciplinary actions [is] not releasable,” she said.

A federal law enforcement source said Santiago had complained of being forced to fight for the militant group Islamic State and that his mind was being controlled by a U.S. spy agency.

Santiago allegedly was causing disturbances at home, too. Last January, Santiago was arrested and charged with assault stemming from an incident with his girlfriend. According to the court documents, police said he had been yelling at her through a locked bathroom door. After busting through the door, he allegedly began striking her and strangling her.

Santiago is currently in custody after the attack, which left five people dead and eight others wounded. Police believe he flew to Ft. Lauderdale from Anchorage, Alaska specifically to carry out the attack.

SOURCE: LA Times | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 2 days ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 3 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 3 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 3 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 3 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 3 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 3 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 3 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 4 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 4 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 4 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 4 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 5 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 5 days ago