Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

How Sex Keeps Your Skin Beautiful

Just let your skin glooowwww, after a hot bedroom sesh.

1 day ago

BlackHealthMatters
5 reads
Leave a comment

Affectionate Couple in Bed

Source: Artiga Photo / Getty


Spend more time between the sheets, doctor’s orders

Want a clear complexion? Have sex. Here’s how doing it keeps your skin beautiful:

  • It fights the signs of aging. Think of sex as a physical anti-wrinkle cream. Getting busy balances estrogen levels, which keeps skin supple and moisturized. Sex also helps boost your immune system, which minimizes collagen and elastin breakdown. Add wrinkles to your sheets while reducing them from your skin!
  • It banishes breakouts. During the act, your body tamps down levels of cortisol—the pesky stress hormone that makes acne worse. The result: clearer skin. And all that sweating helps clean makeup, dirt and grime from your pores. It’s like a free facial—with an orgasm. Win-win!
  • It makes you glow. Like any physical exercise, having sex ramps up your circulation. To deal with the increased blood flow (and the extra oxygen), the small capillaries in your face expand, making you flush; it’s like hot yoga without the roomful of bodies.

And let’s face it: The elliptical just isn’t as much fun.

MORE SEX

5 Health Benefits Of An Orgasm

Advice For Women In A Sexless Marriage

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is…
 1 day ago
Lamar Odom Out Of Rehab After Successfully Completing Program
 2 days ago
In Wake Of Homophobic Rant, Kim Burrell’s Radio…
 2 days ago
So Low: Soulja Boy Involves Baby Royalty In…
 2 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & His Bad Blonde…
 2 days ago
Rob Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Dream…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: Kate Beckinsale Gives Us The 411…
 2 days ago
17 Reasons Terrence J & Jasmine Sanders Are…
 2 days ago
Janet Jackson’s Family Is Super Psyched About Newborn…
 3 days ago
The Drake Effect: Is Marc Anthony Hating on…
 3 days ago
Anthony Anderson’s Wife Calls Off Divorce Proceedings
 3 days ago
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 3 days ago
Watch Soulja Boy Get His Phone Jacked While…
 4 days ago
Are Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Finally Really Over?
 4 days ago